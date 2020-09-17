“This one could happen” – Arsenal given hugely promising transfer update

Arsenal fans will be excited by a transfer update from reliable French journalist Julien Laurens.

Speaking on a podcast on ESPN, Laurens discussed the prospect of Arsenal making a bid for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

He believes the Gunners could soon make an offer for Aouar once they offload other players, namely Lucas Torreira, and he’s named it as a deal that he thinks could happen…

.@LaurensJulien: “I believe Arsenal are preparing a deal, a bid for Aouar once they sell Lucas Torreira, probably to Torino, after Emi Martinez went to Villa. I think Arsenal will offer something to Lyon for Aouar & this one could happen.” [‘Gabs & Jul’ ESPN Podcast] #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 17, 2020

Arsenal fans will hope this is reliable information, but Laurens has a solid record and doesn’t tend to spread transfer rumours and gossip without there being some substance to it.

Aouar has shone in Ligue 1 and could be a superb addition to this promising squad Mikel Arteta is putting together.

The Frenchman could add more spark and creativity in midfield, perhaps even operating in a more advanced role and providing Arsenal with a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil.

Arteta has had a strong summer so far with deals to bring in Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, whilst also, crucially, tying star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new contract.