Interest builds in €25m-rated Arsenal ace with possible swap deal touted with Italian giants

Arsenal have reportedly seen Roma enter the race for midfielder Lucas Torreira, sparking talk of a potential swap deal between the two clubs.

The 24-year-old has played a key role for the Gunners since joining them from Sampdoria in 2018, but it appears as though doubts are being raised over his future in north London.

While Mikel Arteta continued to use the Uruguayan international last season, speculation suggests that he could be sold this summer and it sounds as though he won’t be short of options.

As reported by Calciomercato, Roma are also interested along with Fiorentina and Torino as a return to Serie A appears to likely be on the cards for Torreira this summer, with the Giallorossi looking to add further reinforcements to their squad in their bid to break back into the top four this year.

It’s added that Arsenal value the combative midfielder at around €25m, and so while it remains to be seen if Roma or any of the interested clubs are open to paying that kind of fee, it’s suggested that Arsenal’s previous interest in Amadou Diawara might open up the possibility of a swap deal between the two clubs.

Time will tell if Diawara is a player that suits Arteta’s style and fits into his plans moving forward as he looks to improve his midfield, but if he does, then perhaps there could be grounds for discussions over such a swap deal.

If not though, then it will be intriguing to see if Roma, Torino or Fiorentina are willing to splash out up to €25m to satisfy Arsenal’s demands to take Torreira back to Serie A in the coming weeks.