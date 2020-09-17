Menu

Manchester United consider rivalling Liverpool for potential £30m attacker transfer

Manchester United are reportedly considering joining the running for the transfer of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegal international has impressed hugely during his time at Watford, and is surely too good to be playing in the Championship after his club’s relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

According to the Independent, Man Utd are the latest team to show an interest in Sarr in a potential £30million deal, with the report also referencing recent interest from Liverpool as well.

Sarr is supposedly being considered by United as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to the Independent, and it could be a useful option for the club to keep in mind.

The 22-year-old has already shown what he can do at Premier League level and seems likely to be an absolute bargain at £30m if he continues to improve at his current rate.

ismaila sarr ball

Ismaila Sarr is wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool

It could be a blow for Liverpool to miss out on this signing, but the Independent note that they’re a little limited in terms of what they can do financially in this transfer market.

Still, Sarr could have been a useful backup option at Anfield, where Jurgen Klopp arguably lacks depth behind his first choice front three.

