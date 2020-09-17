Watford are reportedly aware of interest from Liverpool in a potential transfer deal for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

The 22-year-old really caught the eye in the Premier League last season, though his performances weren’t quite enough to help his club avoid relegation to the Championship.

Kevin Palmer now claims Watford could allow Sarr to move back to the top flight as Liverpool show an interest, though the move would cost £40million…

I am reliably informed that Watford have been aware of Liverpool's interest in Ismaila Sarr 'for some time' and they will not stand in his way if the price is right. However, they are looking for a fee in excess of £40m and that will stretch Liverpool's budget #LFC #WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/9FrrSDjF9w — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) September 17, 2020

Jurgen Klopp could do well to pay what it takes to land Sarr, with the Senegal international looking like having a very bright future in the game.

At his age, Sarr wouldn’t necessarily expect to play week in, week out either, which could give the Reds some solid backup for their first choice front three for the time being.

Still, one imagines even the biggest clubs won’t be spending as freely as usual this summer due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.