Juventus set unwanted new transfer record after releasing Gonzalo Higuain

Juventus have announced that they’ve released Gonzalo Higuain today, and this has made a small piece of transfer history.

See Juve’s official site for confirmation of Higuain’s departure, with the Argentine moving on after scoring 66 goals in 148 games for the club and winning three Serie A titles.

Higuain previously played for Napoli, and his move to Juventus was an expensive one, with Richard Jolly tweeting below that the huge fee paid for him, followed by his release, means this deal represents the biggest ever loss a club has made on a player…

The £75 million transfer-market loss Juventus made on Gonzalo Higuain (signed for £75M, released) is the biggest loss any club has ever made on a player. So far, anyway. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) September 17, 2020

That’s quite a stat, and not one Juventus will be too proud of, though they might also argue he was well worth the investment at the time.

Higuain arrived at Juventus as one of the most lethal finishers in world football, and he continued to play at a high level in Turin, even if he’s looked past his best for the last couple of years.

A report from Goal suggests the 32-year-old will now most likely be moving to the MLS.