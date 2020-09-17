Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Andrew Robertson both did their best not to fuel speculation over the potential Thiago Alcantara transfer.

But watch the videos below and see how hard they find it not to smile when discussing the Bayern Munich midfielder…

?"When something is announced you will be the first I will call!" ? Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on signing Thiago pic.twitter.com/PVwQ9zn1MQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 17, 2020

This is how all Liverpool fans will be feeling at the moment as it looks like the Spain international really is on his way to Anfield, though Klopp insists he won’t weigh in on speculation.

Robertson also tries to play it cool but it looks like the joy in their faces suggest they know they’re in for a huge signing here…