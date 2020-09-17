Menu

Video: Jurgen Klopp & Andrew Robertson can’t hide huge smiles when asked about Thiago Alcantara Liverpool transfer

Liverpool FC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Andrew Robertson both did their best not to fuel speculation over the potential Thiago Alcantara transfer.

But watch the videos below and see how hard they find it not to smile when discussing the Bayern Munich midfielder…

This is how all Liverpool fans will be feeling at the moment as it looks like the Spain international really is on his way to Anfield, though Klopp insists he won’t weigh in on speculation.

Robertson also tries to play it cool but it looks like the joy in their faces suggest they know they’re in for a huge signing here…

