Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes.

The highly-rated young left-back has only recently broken into the first-team at Sporting but could already be on his way out of the club as top European sides are linked with an interest.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Mendes is being targeted by both Liverpool and Arsenal, who would have to pay his €45million release clause to get a deal done.

Mendes could have a big future in the game and could be a useful option for both these Premier League giants in the season ahead.

Liverpool would no doubt benefit from more depth in the left-back position, with Andrew Robertson playing a lot of games in recent times and summer signing Kostas Tsimikas likely to only be there as cover.

Mendes, however, could be the ideal long-term successor to Robertson in that position for many years to come.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have the excellent Kieran Tierney at left-back, but would no doubt see Mendes as an upgrade on the unreliable Sead Kolasinac as a squad player option in that department.