Liverpool close in on classy signing as touted fee agreed with Euro giants

Liverpool have reportedly made a key breakthrough in their bid to sign Thiago Alcantara as it’s claimed they’ve agreed on a fee of around €30m with Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the reigning Bundesliga champions in recent years, winning a string of major trophies while making 235 appearances for the club since joining them in 2013.

SEE MORE: Club chief confirms that Liverpool centre-back target will not be leaving

That was crowned with a treble last season as they dominated domestically and in Europe, but while he has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, it looks as though his time with the Bavarian giants is coming to an end.

As reported by The Athletic, it’s suggested that Liverpool have agreed on a fee of around €30m with Bayern to sign the Spaniard, which in turn represents a major breakthrough in talks and thus would suggest that Thiago is on his way to Anfield this summer.

Personal terms, a medical and other formalities will have to be signed off before the deal is officially announced by the clubs, but it would appear as though Jurgen Klopp could be welcoming a top-class signing to his squad to strengthen his midfield moving forward.

The Merseyside giants have received criticism from some pundits this past summer for not being more active in the transfer window to strengthen their already world-class squad, as many would argue that they need to continue to evolve and develop if they wish to sustain their success over the past two years.

Thiago will certainly help with that if he does indeed now arrive in England in the coming days, while it will be a huge blow for Bayern in their bid to maintain their own success given how instrumental the midfield ace has been for them over the years with his classy play and technical quality in the heart of the side helping to pull the strings.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have now made their move for Thiago Alcantara. Understand that a fee of around 30million Euros has been agreed with Bayern Munich for the Spain international. What a signing for the Premier League champions. https://t.co/l7XMlrBPKj — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 17, 2020