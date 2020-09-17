A number of Liverpool fans are responding to today’s big Thiago Alcantara transfer news by speculating which of their current midfielders could be on the way out of the club.

Alcantara is a world class performer and an exciting potential addition for the Reds after his immense contribution to Bayern Munich’s recent success.

The Spain international had a big role in Bayern’s treble win last season, but today club chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that an agreement was in place for him to move to Anfield…

Exclusive: CEO of @FCBayern Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the transfer of @Thiago6 to @LFC: „We reached an agreement with Liverpool this morning. it was the great wish of Thiago“ @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 17, 2020

This will make Liverpool’s midfield a little crowded, and it remains to be seen if the Reds will have to sell now that they look to have made this big signing.

One imagines it’ll now be a lot harder for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita to get as much playing time, and many LFC supporters are now discussing on Twitter who they think could be the unlucky players to make way…

I love that we are signing Thiago but I do wonder how it affects our midfield 3. Surely he would start so only 2 others will play, hard choice when you have Henderson, Fab, Milly, Keita, Wiji and Ox. Feel like someone will have to go ? #LFC — Jake (@JacobCripps) September 17, 2020

Ox you mean. Curtis is already ahead of ox loooool. And how is it bad for anyone to learn off the best midfielder in the world day in day out? Surely that can only be a good thing https://t.co/5yPqLdJMvP — ? (@ftbsean) September 17, 2020

Fab thiago hendo

Gini jones keita

Keep milner as rotation and backup player

Sell: Ox and Grujic — Adam Hussain (@Adam_hussain29) September 17, 2020

With Thiago probably coming, I think we should sell Ox, we’ll have 9 premier league quality midfielder including Grujic and Jones — ????????? (@lfcOwain) September 17, 2020

Thiago

Gini

Hendo

Keita

Fabinho

Ox

Jones

Milner

Grujic Surely Grujic is off but Jones will need games and we need a real winger…..ox is outta here imo folks — Rob91LFC (@Rd91L) September 17, 2020

With Thiago in, it's time to sell Milner @LFC — I'm Kru people (@Rayted_Are) September 17, 2020

Is liverpool signing thiago means they will sell wijnildum? ?#PLFANS — Dipesh Dhungana (@iamdipesh18) September 17, 2020

Surely Ox has to leave now… — Jack Clark (@JDC1886) September 17, 2020