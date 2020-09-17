Menu

Some Liverpool fans speculate about midfielder sales ahead of Thiago Alcantara transfer

Liverpool FC
A number of Liverpool fans are responding to today’s big Thiago Alcantara transfer news by speculating which of their current midfielders could be on the way out of the club.

Alcantara is a world class performer and an exciting potential addition for the Reds after his immense contribution to Bayern Munich’s recent success.

MORE: Video: Jurgen Klopp & Andrew Robertson can’t hide huge smiles when asked about Thiago Alcantara Liverpool transfer

The Spain international had a big role in Bayern’s treble win last season, but today club chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that an agreement was in place for him to move to Anfield…

This will make Liverpool’s midfield a little crowded, and it remains to be seen if the Reds will have to sell now that they look to have made this big signing.

One imagines it’ll now be a lot harder for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita to get as much playing time, and many LFC supporters are now discussing on Twitter who they think could be the unlucky players to make way…

