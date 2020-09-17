Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed an agreement with Liverpool for the transfer of Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international has been strongly linked with Liverpool for some time now and Rummenigge has now spoken out on the deal as it looks all but completed, pending an official announcement from Liverpool’s end.

See below for Rummenigge’s quotes on Alcantara, via Christian Falk of Sports Bild…

Exclusive: CEO of @FCBayern Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the transfer of @Thiago6 to @LFC: „We reached an agreement with Liverpool this morning. it was the great wish of Thiago“ @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 17, 2020

Liverpool fans will be thrilled with this news, with the Premier League champions signing a quality player that gives them something a little different in the middle of the park.

Despite the Reds running away with the title last season, they could do with being able to vary their game a little more, with Alcantara giving them more spark and creativity from midfield than the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

On top of that, LFC supporters will love to see Rummenigge admitting it was the player’s “great wish” to make the move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side look set to be a force to be reckoned with again this season.