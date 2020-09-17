Menu

Confirmed: Club chief reveals “we reached an agreement with Liverpool” for major transfer

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed an agreement with Liverpool for the transfer of Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international has been strongly linked with Liverpool for some time now and Rummenigge has now spoken out on the deal as it looks all but completed, pending an official announcement from Liverpool’s end.

MORE: Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool: Contract details, shirt number as €30m move imminent

See below for Rummenigge’s quotes on Alcantara, via Christian Falk of Sports Bild…

Liverpool fans will be thrilled with this news, with the Premier League champions signing a quality player that gives them something a little different in the middle of the park.

Despite the Reds running away with the title last season, they could do with being able to vary their game a little more, with Alcantara giving them more spark and creativity from midfield than the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

alcantara

Thiago Alcantara looks set to seal a transfer to Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona star in Italy as he looks to overcome crucial obstacle to seal exit
Tottenham set sights on Premier League star to add firepower to Mourinho’s squad
Loan exit possible for Real Madrid ace this summer but signing replacement unlikely

On top of that, LFC supporters will love to see Rummenigge admitting it was the player’s “great wish” to make the move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side look set to be a force to be reckoned with again this season.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp karl-heinz rummenigge Thiago Alcantara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.