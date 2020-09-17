Barcelona consider transfer raid on Liverpool for Georginio Wijnaldum alternative

Barcelona are reportedly considering a transfer deal for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita as a potential Plan B to Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants remain keen on strengthening in midfield, with new manager Ronald Koeman open to signing Keita instead of his fellow Dutchman Wijnaldum.

Keita has struggled to settle at Anfield and it could make sense for the Reds to cash in on him before he loses value in the near future.

Despite the Guinea international looking a huge talent on his day, he just hasn’t performed consistently enough in his time in the Premier League and may benefit from a move to get his career back on track.

Liverpool might also have less room for Keita now as Bayern Munich have confirmed an agreement over a deal for Thiago Alcantara, as per Christian Falk in the tweet below…

Exclusive: CEO of @FCBayern Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the transfer of @Thiago6 to @LFC: „We reached an agreement with Liverpool this morning. it was the great wish of Thiago“ @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 17, 2020

Liverpool fans may be disappointed to see Keita move on if this does happen, but the addition of Alcantara would surely make up for it.

As for Barca, they’ll hope they can see the Keita that looked so impressive at RB Leipzig, as a player of that style could make a valuable addition to this struggling side.