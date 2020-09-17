Loan exit possible for Real Madrid ace this summer but signing replacement unlikely

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic could reportedly still leave on loan this summer, but the expectation is that no new signings will be made in this transfer window.

The reigning La Liga champions enjoyed a successful season last year, albeit they fell short in the Champions League, and coupled with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, money could be tight for many top clubs this summer.

Zinedine Zidane will undoubtedly hope to improve the squad where possible for the new campaign, but as reported by Marca, it’s suggested that club president Florentino Perez’s plans not to sign any new players this window won’t be altered even if Jovic is allowed to leave on loan.

The Serbian international struggled in his debut campaign with Los Blancos, scoring just two goals in 27 appearances.

Through a combination of lack of opportunities, injury troubles and a lack of form, he wasn’t able to display the quality he showed at Eintracht Frankfurt, and so all concerned will no doubt be disappointed with how the season played out.

However, Marca note that the club haven’t given up on him and so a loan move elsewhere to regain his confidence and form could be on the cards in this window with the likes of AC Milan, Hertha Berlin and other Bundesliga clubs said to be showing interest in Jovic.

Time will tell whether or not an official offer is submitted by any of those interested parties, but the report above does suggest that Real Madrid could be open to listening to loan offers.

For Zidane and Real Madrid fans though, that doesn’t necessarily mean a replacement will be signed to fill that void as Marca specifically note that Perez isn’t planning on signings, and so it will be down to Karim Benzema and the vast array of attacking quality around him to step up and deliver again.