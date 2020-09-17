Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly confident of getting a transfer deal done for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and it’s unsurprising to see continued speculation over his future this summer as he’d surely strengthen this Man Utd side.

The latest from Don Balon is that Sancho could well be on his way to Old Trafford, with Solskjaer apparently optimistic his club can find the funds for the deal.

The report explains that United could look to sell around four players in order to raise the money needed to sign Sancho, with Juan Mata, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic named as candidates for the exit door.

Most Red Devils fans would probably be content with that, with none of those names looking likely to be regulars for Solskjaer’s side any time soon.

There may be some disappointment, however, that young Welsh winger James has not really progressed as hoped since his move from Swansea City last summer.

The 22-year-old initially looked an exciting prospect for United, but the arrival of Sancho would surely make it even harder for him to get into the starting XI, which he’d been struggling to do anyway.