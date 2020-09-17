Man Utd paired with swoop for experienced serial winner to bolster midfield options

Man Utd have been linked with a potential swoop for Sami Khedira amid talk that he could be set to leave Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

The 33-year-old boasts a huge amount of experience at the top level for both club and country, winning multiple trophies at Real Madrid and Juventus while also lifting the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

After joining the Turin giants in 2015, he has gone on to make 144 appearances for the club, but it appears as though his time with the Bianconeri could be coming to an end.

As noted by The Sun, via Goal, Juventus could look to mutually agree to terminate his contract, like they did with fellow stalwart Blaise Matuidi earlier this summer, to see Khedira leave Turin on a free transfer.

Further, it’s added that Man Utd could be interested and would swoop in that situation as they have been linked with an interest in the German veteran previously, and it could be a sensible addition to add quality and depth to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

That said, Khedira has struggled with injuries and form in more recent times, and so given his wages, it would perhaps still be an expensive gamble on a player who has arguably had his best days already.

Time will tell if firstly he leaves the reigning Serie A champions in the coming weeks, and if so, whether or not Man Utd are one of the sides in the mix to snap him up as they look to add more quality in order to compete on multiple fronts moving forward.