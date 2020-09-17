Manchester United hope to sign two new players before transfer window closes

According to Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, Manchester United are hoping to sign two more players before the transfer window closes, one of which being Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho.

Dagbladet also report that boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has actually informed prime target Sancho in recent talks that a move to Old Trafford will be completed soon.

Roaming playmaker Donny van de Beek is the only player that the Red Devils have signed ahead of the new season.

Considering the shortcoming’s of club captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, it would be wise for the side to target the addition of a centre-back to stop United leaking easily avoidable goals.

The Manchester Evening News report that Dortmund are still sticking firm to their €120m valuation on Sancho, with United so far unwilling to meet these demands.

The Manchester outfit finished third last season but are still a serious way off from building a consistent team that can challenge rivals Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Solskjaer’s side will start their new campaign this weekend with a tie against Crystal Palace owing to the extended break they received following their progress in the Europa League.