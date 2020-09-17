Medical details ahead of Runar Alex Runarsson’s imminent €2m transfer to Arsenal

According to RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi, Arsenal have agreed a €2m deal with French side Dijon to sign goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson.

Bouhafsi reports that the 25-year-old will sign a five-year contract with the Gunners, before sealing the transfer the Iceland international will undergo a two-part medical in France.

It’s claimed that the first stage of Runarsson’s testing will take place in Dijon, with the second and final check-ups to take place in Paris.

Arsenal are in need of a new backup for Bernd Leno following the £20m sale of long-serving ace Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

#Arsenal have struck a €2m deal with Dijon to sign goalkeeper Rúnar Alex #Rúnarsson, who will sign a 5-year contract with the Gunners. Medical will be done in two stages, 1st part begins in Dijon today, then more examinations in Paris. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) September 17, 2020

As per the Telegraph (subscription required), Runarsson is set to be part of Arsenal’s squad for this weekend’s Premier League clash against West Ham.

Runarsson was No.1 for Dijon in his debut season of 18/19 but was dropped to second-choice last term and hasn’t featured for the side that seems resigned to relegation from Ligue 1 this season.

Runarsson has kept just seven clean sheets in 45 outings for Dijon, the ace has won five senior caps for Iceland to date.

The relatively unknown stopper could settle in smoothly at Arsenal as he’ll be under the tutelage of a former coach in Inaki Cana Pavon, who also worked with Runarsson at FC Nordsjaelland.