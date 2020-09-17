Latest Chelsea signing could be done “tomorrow”, agent reveals

Chelsea’s next summer signing could possibly be done as soon as tomorrow, according to his agent.

This major transfer update on Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy comes from his agent Djily Dieng, speaking to Senegalese newspaper Stades, as quoted and translated by the Evening Standard.

“The two parties have come to an agreement. All that’s left is the formalisation,” Dieng said.

“It could even be done tomorrow, if all goes well. Afterwards, the player will come to finalise everything, including having his medical examination.”

Mendy looks an exciting and necessary purchase for Chelsea, who have long looked in need of an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal after his struggles at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have a history of having rock-solid ‘keepers between the sticks, but Kepa simply hasn’t looked up to the job of filling the gloves of legends like Thibaut Courtois and Petr Cech.

Mendy has shone in Ligue 1 and could be a better option for Chelsea, so fans will be pleased to hear it sounds like a deal is now very close to being finalised.

It’s been a busy summer for the west London giants, who have also signed Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

This is a show of major intent from Chelsea after they finished without a trophy last term and only ever really challenged for a top four spot.