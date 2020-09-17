Neymar receives ban while Ligue 1 open investigation into his claim of racial abuse

Neymar has been handed a two-match ban as Ligue 1 announced the repercussions of the heated clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille players last weekend.

There were five red cards in total in the heated encounter between the rivals on Sunday, with Neymar one of those to be dismissed along with team-mates Layvin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes.

They received six and two match suspensions respectively, while Marseille pair Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto will sit out three and one games each.

However, as per BBC Sport, that is not the end of the matter as it’s reported that the LFP are set to investigate the accusation from Neymar that he was the subject of racial abuse from Alvaro Gonzalez.

It’s noted that Gonzalez has denied that accusation, while Neymar has urged the authorities to use VAR as part of their investigation to determine whether or not there was any racial abuse before the Brazilian was sent off for hitting out at his rival.

Further, Angel Di Maria still faces further action after claims he spat at Gonzalez, and so the fallout from the brawl looks set to continue for the time being as the respective sides will be without key players for the upcoming games while Neymar will no doubt hope that serious action is taken against Gonzalez if his claims are proven to be accurate.