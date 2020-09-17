Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Jadon Sancho that Man United transfer is close

According to Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has informed prime transfer target Jadon Sancho in recent talks that he will be signed by Manchester United soon.

Dagbladet report that the 20-year-old superstar has already outlined a desire to join the Red Devils after a phenomenal rise during his three years with Borussia Dortmund.

The Manchester Evening News recently claimed that United would be unwilling to meet Dortmund’s €120m demands for the ace outright, which has slowed down a potential transfer despite speculation.

It’s added that the Red Devils wish to reach an agreement over a deal that would possibly hit this fee if potential add-ons were met.

Solskjaer’s apparent recent stance appears to hint that the club may well be confident of securing a deal that looks set to break their club-record after all.

More Stories / Latest News Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool: Contract details, shirt number as €30m move imminent Interest builds in €25m-rated Arsenal ace with possible swap deal touted with Italian giants Aston Villa summer spending to continue as £17m swoop still on cards

Sancho was near unstoppable last season with 20 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions last season, it would be interesting to see how the talent fares in the Premier League.

With the tricky attacker turning in magnificent numbers during his time in Germany, with all respect it’s clear that the starlet needs a tougher challenge.

Solskjaer should be on the hunt for a winger before the transfer window closes due to United’s lack of options on the flank, especially since Anthony Martial has been transitioned into a centre-forward.