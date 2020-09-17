One out, one in: Barcelona stalwart’s exit delayed as Euro giants eye farewell first

Arturo Vidal’s exit from Barcelona is reportedly being held up as Inter are looking to offload a player first to make space and raise additional funds.

The 33-year-old’s time at the Camp Nou could be coming to an end this summer as Ronald Koeman looks to stamp his mark on the squad and guide the Catalan giants back on track after a bitterly disappointing campaign last time round.

With further changes expected, Vidal is one of the current players who are being heavily linked with a departure, but he may have to wait it out for a switch to Inter to materialise.

As per Calciomercato, while the Chilean stalwart is said to be training alone, he is still waiting for the green light from Inter as the Italian giants are firstly looking to get rid of players before they bring new faces in.

It’s added that an exit for either Diego Godin or Antonio Candreva could potentially be enough to open the door for a move for Vidal, and so it remains to be seen how long the situation drags out for.

Inter boss Antonio Conte of course knows the combative midfielder well following their successful stint together at Juventus previously, and so he is seemingly keen on a reunion this summer.

As for Barcelona, if they can pocket a decent fee to go along with getting Vidal’s wages off the books, it could give them the financial freedom to go on and make signings of their own to strengthen Koeman’s squad.

In turn, it seems to make sense for all concerned for Vidal to move on in the coming weeks but it remains to be seen if that first big obstacle can be overcome.