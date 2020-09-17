It’s been a rollercoaster few months at Barcelona, and with news of a successful first stage in a vote of censure to remove the board and president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, there could be more upheaval over the coming weeks.

FC Barcelona’s official website note that 20,687 ballot papers have been signed in order to ensure the vote moves to a second stage.

At this point, things are balanced on a knife edge, but what would it mean for the likes of Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman should Bartomeu ultimately fall on his sword some eight months before he’s due to leave office in any event?

For club captain, Messi, this might just be the one decision that will see him completely reverse his intention of moving to Manchester City or elsewhere at the end of the current campaign.

Former president, Joan Laporta, is known to want to run for the top job again, and Leo’s relationship with him is well documented.

Indeed, it was Laporta who oversaw the hugely successful Pep Guardiola era, and has always made no bones about Messi being the focal point of any Barca team.

Victor Font, another candidate for the position, has also consistently ensured that Messi remains front and centre of any conversations relating to his candidacy.

He has an ace up his sleeve too.

Should Font be elected, it’s believed that Carles Puyol will come back to the club along with Xavi and Jordi Cruyff.

The news might not be so pleasing for Ronald Koeman, as Font has often said that Xavi will be his manager.

“If I become president, Koeman will not be the coach of Barca in the 2021-22 season,” Font is quoted as saying in The Sun.

“Xavi understands that all the puzzles in the club must be put together.”

Perhaps Koeman won’t even get a full season in at this rate, which is a shame if he’s only just landed his dream job.

That’s football unfortunately, and as Josep Maria Bartomeu could also be about to find out, there’s no room for sentiment in the game.