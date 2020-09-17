Ronald Koeman outlines situation regarding Barcelona stalwart’s future at the club

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has explained the situation surrounding Luis Suarez’s future at the club amid ongoing speculation over a potential exit.

The 33-year-old has been a fundamental figure in the success of the Catalan giants in recent years, and he showed last season when fit that he can still do a job for the side.

Suarez bagged 21 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances, although naturally that counted for little in the bigger picture with Barcelona ending up empty-handed.

With Koeman arriving this summer and potentially making changes to stamp his mark on the squad, it remains to be seen if an exit for Suarez is on the cards, but the Dutch tactician has cleared up the situation and made it clear that it’s up to Suarez if he leaves, and if he doesn’t then he will be part of the squad moving forward.

“I have spoken with him about his future and we are waiting to see if he stays or not,” he told TV3, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. “If he doesn’t eventually find a team and ends up staying, he will be one more player on the squad.”

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but ultimately it could have a knock-on effect for Barcelona’s transfer plans if the Uruguayan international ends up staying as that could limit their ability to bring in more firepower.

Koeman will no doubt hope to rely on the experienced members of the current squad in his first year in charge, but given their shortcomings last season, many could perhaps argue that it may be time for a fresh start and key changes, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Suarez seals a move this summer to end his spell with the Blaugrana and makes way for a long-term successor up front.