Liverpool will reportedly unveil Thiago Alcantara tomorrow as they seal a transfer deal for the Bayern Munich midfielder for a bargain price.

It had been claimed that the Reds were paying around £27million for Alcantara, according to an earlier report from The Athletic, but it’s now being claimed he’ll cost just £20m by the Daily Mirror.

The Mirror add that the Spain international’s move will be made official by Liverpool tomorrow, in a moment that is sure to be hugely exciting for the club’s fans.

With Jurgen Klopp guiding Liverpool to their first title in 30 years last season, this signing is another great move by the German tactician, who continues to build a truly world class squad of players without spending a fortune.

Alcantara has been a key player for Bayern and will surely be missed by the Bavarian giants after his starring role in their treble win in 2019/20.

Liverpool fans will now hope the 29-year-old can help deliver more silverware to Anfield in the years to come, and he certainly has the qualities to prove a real bargain at the Mirror’s reported price.

Klopp has plenty of quality in midfield as it is, but Alcantara should offer something different with his range of passing and creativity from that area.