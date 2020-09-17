Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool: Contract details, shirt number as €30m move imminent

Liverpool are expected to secure the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this week, and further details regarding the move are being reported.

As per The Athletic, the Reds are on the verge of securing a €30m deal to sign the Spaniard as a fee has been agreed between the two clubs, and so it’s now expected that he’ll be Anfield bound at some point in the coming days.

Empire of the Kop note that while the deal is expected to be sealed before the weekend, it’s highly unlikely that there is enough time to ensure that the 29-year-old can make his debut against Chelsea on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Liverpool fans can surely get excited over their next new arrival, as the reports would suggest that it is merely a matter of time before he is unveiled.

As per the tweets below, further details are being noted on the move with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Thiago will sign a four-year contract with the Merseyside giants, and that an agreement is done on personal terms.

Further, James Pearce reports the same on the length of the contract, while he adds that the Spanish international will wear the No.6 shirt for the reigning Premier League champions.

It’s a major addition for the Reds and an important one to help them sustain their recent success, and so now Liverpool fans will be eagerly anticipating Thiago’s arrival on Merseyside and the official announcement to confirm that he has indeed joined the club.

Thiago Alcantara will sign his contract as new Liverpool player until June 2024. The agreement is 100% completed also with the player as with Bayern Münich [€30m add ons included]. The official announcement is just a matter of time… here we go! ? #LFC #Thiago #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020