Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has confirmed he’s said his goodbyes to Thiago Alcantara and congratulated Liverpool on their seemingly imminent signing.

The 29-year-old has been a top performer for Bayern down the years and should make a fine addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with Christian Falk earlier quoting Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as basically confirming it was a done deal…

Exclusive: CEO of @FCBayern Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the transfer of @Thiago6 to @LFC: „We reached an agreement with Liverpool this morning. it was the great wish of Thiago“ @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 17, 2020

Bayern boss Flick has also spoken out on the potential move as he showed his class to bid the player a fond farewell ahead of his transfer to the Premier League champions.

Asked about Alcantara ahead of Bayern’s next game, as quoted by the Metro, Flick said: “Thiago is an extraordinary player and was very important for us. My coaching team and I enjoyed working with him.

“It was very emotional as we said goodbye. I can only congratulate Liverpool as they got a great player and especially a great person.

“Thiago gave the team a lot of options and made us unpredictable, he solved things in ways you don’t expect. Now we’re losing yet another great player.”

Liverpool fans will now just hope things can be made official from their end soon enough, with the Spain international sure to be a superb addition to their midfield for the season ahead.

Despite running away with the title last term, Liverpool could arguably do with this extra option to provide them with more creativity from the middle of the park.