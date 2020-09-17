Tottenham set sights on Premier League star to add firepower to Mourinho’s squad

Tottenham have reportedly made an approach for Southampton forward Danny Ings, but they are set to be met with resistance from their Premier League rivals.

After an injury-plagued stint at Liverpool, the 28-year-old has found his form again with the Saints and was in brilliant form last season as he bagged 25 goals and three assists in 42 appearances.

Unsurprisingly, that has attracted interest from elsewhere it seems, with the Telegraph reporting that Tottenham have made an approach for the England international as Jose Mourinho appears to be looking for options to strengthen his attack.

It’s added that no firm bid has been made for Ings, while Southampton are understandably said to be adamant that they won’t sell their prized asset as he remains a hugely important part of their plans moving forward.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Tottenham can test that resolve or not, or if they are perhaps priced out of a move and are forced to look elsewhere for alternative targets and options.

Nevertheless, with his experience in the Premier League and the form that he showed just last season, it’s easy to see why Mourinho would want Ings to bolster his frontline as he could also make an immediate impact.

That said, he’ll also arguably want regular first-team football, something that he gets at Southampton, but could find tricky to cement given the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and potentially Gareth Bale who is being linked with a return from Real Madrid could be competing for the same spots.

Spurs will offer a better chance of winning trophies, or at least they’ll hope that’s the case, but firstly, it remains to be seen if Southampton can even be persuaded to listen to offers for their talismanic frontman.