With Tottenham having so many fixtures during September, it was only a matter of time before one of their players made reference to the amount of work the north Londoners need to get through this month.

Sure enough, Eric Dier was one to bleat at the lack of down time, but he’s been given short shrift by talkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara.

Now manager of non-league side, Billericay, O’Hara used the example of what his own players have to do each week just in order to be paid, and wasted no time in telling the Spurs man to stop moaning.