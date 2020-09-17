Whilst it’s accepted that ex-players turned pundits have to make the odd outrageous statement to somehow still seem relevant, there comes a time when a line needs to be drawn.

A time when what’s being suggested is just so wide of the mark as to be utterly embarrassing.

When Gabby Agbonlahor tried comparing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish with ex-Barcelona legend, Andres Iniesta, only he knows what conclusions he was trying to draw.

What made it worse was that he even tried to justify his bizarre assertion on talkSPORT.