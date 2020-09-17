Whilst it’s accepted that ex-players turned pundits have to make the odd outrageous statement to somehow still seem relevant, there comes a time when a line needs to be drawn.
A time when what’s being suggested is just so wide of the mark as to be utterly embarrassing.
When Gabby Agbonlahor tried comparing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish with ex-Barcelona legend, Andres Iniesta, only he knows what conclusions he was trying to draw.
What made it worse was that he even tried to justify his bizarre assertion on talkSPORT.
“The way that Jack Grealish drifts past players in midfield is similar to how Iniesta drifts past players, that’s it!”
“Not that he’s as good as Iniesta.” ????
“That’s where I was coming from.” ?
Gabby Agbonlahor clarifies his comment comparing Grealish to Andres Iniesta. pic.twitter.com/NlMh8pkbZW
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 17, 2020