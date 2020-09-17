Despite losing one of his players to a team who could be a direct rival in next season’s Champions League, Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick could only congratulate Liverpool on their acquisition of Thiago Alcantara.

The former Barcelona man, fresh from a treble-winning season with the Bavarians, has, according to Flick, said his goodbyes to his Bayern team-mates as he readies himself for a new adventure in the Premier League.

Though rueful, Flick suggested Jurgen Klopp was getting a top player and a top person and in a press conference shown on Sky Sports News he said; ‘I can only congratulate Jurgen.’