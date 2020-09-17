In the wake of Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Europa League, Jose Mourinho was full of praise for his side’s opponents.

In the post-match press conference he was asked how well he thought Plovdiv had acquitted themselves.

Though he was at pains to suggest that they were completely defensive with Spurs having most of the ball on the night, he acceded to the fact that Plovdiv had made their lives difficult.

Sometimes a result has to be ground out, and this appeared to be one of those games.