Arsenal can’t afford Aouar according to Lyon president

Mikel Arteta has worked wonders for Arsenal over the last few months, not least in the transfer market having kept hold of captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Though the north Londoners certainly seem to be on the right track under the Spaniard, they’ll surely understand that there’s a long way to go in order to be challenging the top teams in the Premier League.

To that end, the Gunners need high-quality players through the door at the Emirates Stadium.

One of those was thought to be Lyon’s exciting attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar.

However, according to a tweet from sports journalist, Chris Wheeler, Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas, has said that he doesn’t think Arsenal can afford the player.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas tells me: “No I don’t think so [on whether #AFC will sign #Aouar].. no offer yet, it seems that Arsenal don’t want to, or can’t invest the price for Houssem, who is our best player.” pic.twitter.com/HDpiHFdXul — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 18, 2020

Wheatley also quotes senior ESPN writer, James Olley, in another tweet, when noting that the Gunners will need to sell before they can buy.

As reported by @JamesOlley, #AFC will need to sell several fringe players before they can make a signing like Aouar this summer. — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 18, 2020

Though this is likely to come as a bitter blow, Arteta has already shown he is adept at working with what he has, and to that end Arsenal fans can be assured that their manager will do everything possible to make it a successful campaign.