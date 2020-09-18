Barcelona appear set to miss out on Depay after this late twist

There are just over two weeks left of the summer transfer window, and it appears that Barcelona still have plenty of business left to do.

The Catalans have looked good in pre-season, but with Luis Suarez potentially on his way out of the club, Ronald Koeman needs a replacement.

It had been thought that he would like a reunion with Lyon’s Dutch striker, Memphis Depay, whom Koeman managed during his stint in charge of the Netherlands national team.

Ahead of Lyon’s Ligue 1 match against Nimes on Friday night, however, there’s a hint that shows that the deal for Depay to move to the Camp Nou perhaps won’t happen this summer.

According to Get French Football News’ official Twitter account, Depay has taken the No.10 shirt from Bertrand Traore.

Moreover, the striker will be wearing it for the first time on Friday night which would suggest that he is staying put. For now at least.

That being the case, Barca don’t have long to look for another suitable Suarez replacement.