Barcelona hope to raise up to €45m with exit to fund signing with three-man shortlist touted

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to receive around €45m for Nelson Semedo in the coming weeks which in turn could finance their own signings.

The Catalan giants have been tipped to make further changes this summer with Ronald Koeman looking to stamp his mark on the squad and build a new cycle at the club.

With finances seemingly tight though given the added blow of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it could require sales first before signings are made.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Semedo is said to be expecting to leave this summer with Barcelona said to want between €40m and €45m for the Portuguese ace to green light an exit.

Further, it’s added that with that financial boost, it could help the club secure a deal for the likes of Sergino Dest, Eric Garcia or Memphis Depay. Garcia is said to be the top target, but with an €18m price-tag from Manchester City, it could prove to be tricky to prise him back to the Camp Nou.

Nevertheless, it seemingly all starts with Semedo leaving for a big fee, and so it remains to be seen if suitable offers arrive which in turn could see Barcelona step up their transfer activity in the closing stages of the transfer window.

The right-back position has been problematic for the Spanish giants for some time with Semedo not entirely convincing, and so while Garcia would offer a long-term solution in the heart of the backline, Dest would perhaps be a necessary addition in order to fill the void unless Koeman plans on using Sergi Roberto or an alternative option in that role in his absence.