Barcelona midfielder is set to complete exit as the dominoes fall into place for his departure

It must be a weird feeling for a footballer to agree a transfer to join another club, but also knowing that your fate is completely out of your own hands at the same time.

Arturo Vidal has been a useful player for Barcelona over the past couple of seasons but the arrival of Ronald Koeman did feel like the natural time for him to move on.

It looks like he had agreed to join Inter but they were relying on one player leaving before a deal could be confirmed. Thankfully for the Chilean, all the dominoes are falling into place for him to return to Italy:

Diego Godin to Cagliari, here we go! Agreement almost reached, he’s going to leave Inter as a free agent and will sign until June 2023 as new Cagliari player. Last details to be completed soon. Then Arturo Vidal will join to Inter [done deal]. ??? @DiMarzio @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2020

It looks like a clever signing from Inter as his versatility and experience will give them an instant boost, while there’s the possibility of a genuine title race this season.

Juventus have an ageing squad and a totally unknown quantity with Andrea Pirlo taking charge of the club, so it’s possible that their level could fall off slightly.

Inter struggled with consistency last season but they’ve demonstrated that they can beat anyone when they play well, and Vidal will only help to boost those title chances.