Barcelona paired with raid on Ajax for starlet as Koeman eyes key signing

Barcelona are reportedly keen on Ajax youngster Sergino Dest, with boss Ronald Koeman said to be an admirer of his talents as he eyes a new right-back.

The Catalan giants are looking to put a bitterly disappointing campaign behind them after ending up empty-handed last season, with Koeman now at the helm and looking to steer them back on to the right path.

Naturally, the Dutch tactician will want to stamp his mark on the squad where possible, and it appears as though a new right-back could be on his agenda.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keen on Dest with Koeman said to be a fan of the youngster, while the possibility of Nelson Semedo leaving hasn’t been ruled out.

Further, it’s noted that Bayern Munich are interested in the 19-year-old too, and so Barcelona may face competition for his signature if they do indeed step up their pursuit in the coming weeks with an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy formula touted in the report.

The talented starlet has certainly impressed for the Eredivisie giants in a short space of time, and he looks to have a bright future for club and country ahead of him as he has shown good defensive quality and an ability to get forward and offer an attacking threat too.

That could suit the style of Barcelona perfectly moving forward, but time will tell if they are able to fend off Bayern and reach an agreement with Ajax to snap up Dest in the current transfer window.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo note that the likes of Joao Cancelo and Hector Bellerin are also on the club’s transfer radar, but while Ajax may green light an exit for Dest, Man City and Arsenal are said to have no interest in approving departures for the pair in question.

In turn, the right back position is clearly an area in which Barcelona think they can still improve, with Semedo perhaps not entirely convincing that he is the long-term solution moving forward.