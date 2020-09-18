Barcelona star could still seal exit as Plan B option emerges amid heavy speculation

Barcelona stalwart Luis Suarez could reportedly still seal a move to Serie A this summer, but perhaps with Inter as his destination rather than Juventus.

The 33-year-old was in Italy on Thursday as he underwent his language exam in an attempt to obtain dual nationality which in turn would avoid him taking up a non-EU spot in a club’s squad.

Recent speculation has heavily linked him with a switch to Turin to perhaps lead the line in Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus, but now it appears as though that might not happen.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Edin Dzeko is closing in on a move to the reigning Serie A champions, and so that would seemingly end talk of Suarez linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Instead, it’s now reported that Inter could be an alternative option for the Uruguayan international, although it’s rightly pointed out that the Nerazzurri already have Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez leading the way in the final third.

It’s unlikely that Suarez will settle for a bench role even at this stage of his career as he showed last season that he still has plenty left in the tank even despite suffering with injuries, but time will tell if Inter are a genuine option if Juventus are indeed set to move on and switch their focus elsewhere.

There is perhaps the possibility that Suarez took the exam to ensure he doesn’t take up a non-EU spot at Barcelona too as Ronald Koeman may well be open to keeping him at the Camp Nou this season, but time will tell how the situation plays out as the club legend has a big decision to make this summer.