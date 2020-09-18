Despite the news that a vote of no confidence is likely to reach a second, and potentially fatal stage for Josep Maria Bartomeu’s presidency at Barcelona, he is refusing to resign.

Even after he had suggested that if Lionel Messi came out and said he was the problem with things that were going wrong at the club he would go – per AS, he reneged on that promise after the Argentinian’s explosive interview with Goal.com.

Therefore, it’s no real surprise that even though he remains under the most intense pressure, he will not leave his position according to Football Espana, who cite a tweet from Mundo Deportivo journalist, Marcal Lorente.

?Noticia @sinconcesiones ?? Bartomeu NO se plantea dimitir porque cree que eso contibuiría a más inestabilidad institucional. ??Ha consultso a sus directivos si se plantean dimitir y todos le han apoyado y animado. El proceso democrático del voto de censura sigue su curso. — M a r ç a l L o r e n t e ? (@Marsallorente) September 18, 2020

“Bartomeu does NOT consider resigning because he believes that this would contribute to more institutional instability,” the tweet read.

“He has consulted his fellow board members to see if they consider resigning and everyone has supported and encouraged him.

“The democratic process of the vote of no confidence is ongoing.”

In a year that has had many twists and turns for every club because of the coronavirus, Barcelona have really taken the biscuit with crisis after crises befalling them.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘They don’t want half of those players’ – Darren Fletcher defends Man United transfer policy Barcelona midfielder is set to complete exit as the dominoes fall into place for his departure Talks held: Liverpool speak to club and agent about personal terms as they close in on exciting forward signing

It would surely be better for all concerned if there’s a clean break as soon as possible, but it seems the only way that will happen now is if the vote of no confidence is successful.