Bids rejected: Arsenal fail with £10m swoop as key condition touted to possible move

Arsenal have reportedly failed to convince Brentford to sell goalkeeper David Raya, with the Championship club keen on a crucial condition to any deal.

The Gunners are light between the posts after Emiliano Martinez’s exit to join Aston Villa this week, with more quality and depth needed to put pressure on Bernd Leno.

SEE MORE: Arsenal transfer news: Huge Houssem Aouar update, goalkeeper deal agreed, battle with Liverpool for €45m star

In turn, signing a shot-stopper before the transfer window closes is perhaps one of Mikel Arteta’s priorities, but it doesn’t look as though they’re having much luck trying to prise Raya away from Brentford.

As noted by The Guardian, the Championship outfit have rejected multiple bids of around £10m for the 25-year-old, as having already sold key members of the squad this summer, they are eager to keep hold of their star man.

It’s noted that Arsenal are close to a deal for Runar Alex Runarsson, but they are giving serious consideration to adding both goalkeepers, with Matt Macey potentially moving on too.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports add that the only way Brentford agree to sell Raya would be with a key condition, and that would involve him returning on a season-long loan deal.

Given their need for suitable back-up options for Leno, it’s unclear if such a formula to a possible deal would suit Arsenal as they would need Raya at the Emirates, and so it would appear as though a switch to north London might be complicated with other options perhaps now set to be considered.

Brentford fell short in their promotion push last season, and having already lost Ollie Watkins this summer, they will hope to keep their current squad intact to have another run at moving up into the top flight for next season.