The situation with Chelsea and Edouard Mendy has dragged on much longer than many fans may have hoped, so it looks like Kepa will get another chance between the sticks this weekend.

That is an issue because it’s Liverpool that he’ll play against, and he was at fault from Brighton’s goal earlier in the week.

There’s a real chance that a poor showing this weekend will force Chelsea to pay a bit extra just to get the deal done with Rennes, but it’s clear that the player already has his heart set on the move after he said goodbye to his teammates:

Édouard Mendy said goodbye to his Rennes teammates today, according to L'Équipe, but still no final agreement between SRFC & Chelsea. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 18, 2020

That’s the kind of thing that you only do when you’re confident that a move is going to go ahead, and all signs still point to this happening.

There’s no indication that Chelsea are actively looking at an alternative, and the reality is that playing Kepa for a full season would completely undermine their transfer business this summer.

There’s no way that Chelsea can’t afford to meet Rennes’ demands, it just sounds like a case of arguing over the final details and trying to save a few million here and there.

The performance against Liverpool might determine how quickly Chelsea try to get this wrapped up, but it still seems inevitable that the deal will be done.