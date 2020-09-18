Chelsea will be up against it vs Liverpool as three summer signings and a first team star ruled out

Liverpool’s title defence got off to a tricky start against Leeds last weekend, and the fixture list isn’t much kinder to them as they face Arsenal and Chelsea in the next couple of weeks.

Chelsea have to see themselves as title contenders due to the amount of money they’ve spent this summer, so their clash with Liverpool on Sunday should have given us a great indication of how far they’ve come.

One problem will be that two of their main defensive reinforcements this summer have been ruled out, while Pulisic and Ziyech will be missing too:

Lampard confirms Ziyech, Pulisic, Chilwell and Silva won’t feature for #CFC against #LFC — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) September 18, 2020

Chelsea do have a deep squad but that’s four players who you would expect to start, and it means the defence will look very different from the presumed first choice one.

The back line was poor last season so Chilwell was expected to solve the left back problem while Thiago Silva would bring leadership, but it means it will probably be the same defenders and goalkeepers who featured last year.

Liverpool will fancy their chances to score a few goals, but Chelsea’s firepower at the other end means this could be a fascinating game.