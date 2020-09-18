Although he appears surplus to requirements at Barcelona, Luis Suarez still hasn’t found himself a new club.

With time running out until the summer transfer window closes, time is of the essence for the Uruguayan.

It was thought he would sign for Juventus until the Bianconeri appeared to change their minds and plump for Edin Dzeko.

Ronald Koeman will seemingly keep him as a member of the squad if Suarez is unable to find another club, however, this is an arrangement that isn’t likely to suit either party.

It wouldn’t be a surprise, for instance, to see the No.9 kept on the bench in favour of the likes of Antoine Griezmann or Ansu Fati.

In any event, one former Liverpool stalwart believes that the Reds should be looking to snap up their former talisman.

“Absolutely, 100 per cent, that would be a great [move]. It completely and utterly makes sense – it’s being smart,” Steve Nicol said to ESPN FC, cited by the Daily Star, when asked if Liverpool should make an approach

“You’re going to get a guy who I think is going to be happy to go back and play at Anfield, is going to get sufficient amounts of games to keep him happy, he’s quality, he will score goals, he will give you something in the front three that I don’t think they possess.

“Maybe you can argue they don’t need anything else right now but it makes complete sense.”

Given that the Reds have also just agreed a deal with Wolves for Diogo Jota, a move for Suarez would now appear unlikely.

If he were available for the right price, however, Jurgen Klopp could certainly have a lot of fun up front for the 2020/21 season.