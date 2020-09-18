Contact made: Euro giants show interest in Arsenal ace as swoop touted

AC Milan have reportedly made contact with Arsenal as they have expressed an interest in potentially signing midfielder Lucas Torreira this summer.

The 24-year-old has played a key role for the Gunners since joining them in 2018, going on to make 89 appearances as he continued to feature under Mikel Arteta last season.

However, the Spaniard may have a decision to make in the coming weeks as interest is said to be building in the Uruguayan International with teams in Italy seemingly keen.

As reported by Sky Sport Italia, Milan have made contact with Arsenal and Torreira’s agent to get a better idea of how much a possible swoop would cost as they look to further strengthen their midfield.

Coach Stefano Pioli already has Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie and Sandro Tonali available in that department, but it would seem as though he’s still keen on another reinforcement.

The report above adds that both Torino and Fiorentina are also interested in Torreira and so he won’t be short of options if he does decide to leave Arsenal this summer, but naturally there is a long way to go as there is no suggestion that a fee or personal terms have been agreed with any of the clubs in question as of yet.

Further, it’s specifically suggested that the costs of any potential deal will be ‘very high’ and so time will tell if an agreement can be reached.

From an Arsenal perspective, Arteta may be tempted to sell to help balance the books and perhaps fund further signings in the coming weeks, and given the other options at his disposal in midfield, Torreira could be a player that he’s willing to let leave with quality and depth available already.