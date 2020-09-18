Diego Simeone personally contacts Arsenal ace to convince him to move to Atletico Madrid

If one thing has become clear this summer, then it’s that tapping up is now absolutely fine.

Clubs used to get very angry about any suggestion of a player speaking to another team before a fee was agreed, but now it sounds like managers are just phoning round and convincing players to join them.

This example could actually be seen as a positive for both sides, as Diego Simeone has made contact with Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira about a move:

AHORA| Diego Simeone llamó a @LTorreira34 y le dijo que lo quiere en @Atleti. El mediocampista de @Uruguay parecía tener futuro italiano, pero… #uruguayo ???? pic.twitter.com/tlVMg8qNsZ — Sebas Giovanelli (@SebasGiovanelli) September 18, 2020

Arsenal’s midfield is still a weak spot but it’s obvious that Torreira isn’t part of Mikel Arteta’s plans, so if they can find a way to sell him then it will free up a wage and bring in some money to put towards a replacement.

He could also be a great signing for Atleti because his aggression ands scrappiness will be a perfect fit for Simeone’s midfield, so it can also give him a chance to revive his career too.

You have to think that Arsenal will let him go if a decent bid comes in, so hopefully Atletico make a move shortly.