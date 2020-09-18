Done deal: Chelsea midfielder links up with former coach as he goes out on loan for the 8th time

Chelsea have plenty of young players who have stayed with the club for too long, and Lewis Baker could be the perfect example.

The 25 year old has already been out on seven loan spells and he’s now at that point where he’s reaching his peak years, but he’s yet to properly establish himself anywhere.

He’s just agreed to go out on loan for the eight time, where he will link up with former coach Eddie Newton who is now in charge of Trabzonspor:

It’s not clear if this deal has an option to buy included, but it would be great to see him go to Turkey and play well enough to earn a permanent switch there or somewhere else.

He’s also had spells in Holland and Germany so he does have some experience of playing abroad, but his only time as a proper established starter came in The Netherlands with Vitesse.

The former England youth international’s career has stagnated in recent years, so hopefully this move brings out the best in him.