Done deal: Man United midfielder will get vital first team experience as he goes out on a season long loan

Bruno Fernandes eventually came in and sorted out Man United’s midfield last January, but there was a lot of talk about James Garner getting a chance in the team before that.

Paul Pogba was often out injured and the midfield had no creativity or progressive players in there, so it meant they were easy to play against and they struggled for chances.

In the end Garner didn’t really get a chance so the fans still don’t know how good he could be, so a loan move was vital for his development.

It’s just been confirmed that he’s signed for Watford on loan for the season, and this should be the perfect chance for him to shine:

He’ll join a club who will expect to bounce back to the Premier League but it also looks like the manager is looking to play a nice brand of football, so he’ll be able to get on the ball and make things happen.

Watford have some good midfielders so he may not be an automatic starter, but if he can establish himself and play well then he should earn chances at Old Trafford going forward.