Frank Lampard heaps praise on injury prone Chelsea ace and insists there’s lots more to come

Chelsea FC
We’ve seen it so many times in football where it can take a player a full season to get fit and get back to their best after a lengthy injury, so it won’t surprise anyone to see Frank Lampard sticking by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The midfielder has been on the verge of a breakthrough for years but always struggled for minutes, while it was especially cruel to see him pick up a long term injury in the same season where Lampard started to give chances to the younger players.

At his best he’s able to control a game from the midfield and he’s so dangerous when he glides forward, but it will take time for him to get back to that level.

He didn’t have a great game against Brighton earlier in the week so there may have been some fears that he wouldn’t get many more chances, but it’s clear that his manager has a lot of faith in him:

It’s worth noting that Chelsea have made some big money signings this summer and there could be more on the way, so it might even reach a point where he needs to go on loan to play every game for a team to work his way back to fitness.

