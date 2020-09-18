Jose Mourinho has always been an acquired taste. The sort of manager who is either loved or loathed.

Even at clubs where he has come in and shaken things up for the benefit of all concerned, his brusque and critical manner often gets under the skin of those that work for him.

One only needs to look at the way his tenure ended at Chelsea second time around and also at Manchester United, by way of example.

Now it would appear that things could quickly be unravelling at Tottenham, after the Portuguese called his players lazy at the end of their first Premier League match of the 2020/21 campaign.

“I think you have to be careful that you don’t lose the dressing room very very quickly,” former Tottenham striker, Teddy Sheringham told the Daily Mail.

“And we’ve seen that he has done that in his last couple of jobs at Chelsea and Man United so he has got a tough job on his hands.

“He has to have a good look at himself about where he is and what he is saying to the press. Otherwise it could be a problem again.”

With so many fixtures in September alone, one has to question the wisdom of the manager for calling out his players so early in the season.

A motivational tool it may be, but that doesn’t necessarily work for every player and perhaps Mourinho needs to learn that ‘one size doesn’t fit all.’