No sooner had it appeared that Gareth Bale was on the verge of signing for Tottenham Hotspur, than the injury problems that plagued his time at Real Madrid have reared their ugly head again.

According to MARCA and cited by Football Espana, the Welshman picked up an injury whilst on international duty, hence why he had been training alone at Los Blancos’ Valdebebas training facility recently.

Further, even if the winger does put pen to paper for the north London club where he made his name, he will miss the first four weeks of action because of the injury.

That’s clearly not the news that Jose Mourinho will have wanted to hear, particularly given what a hectic rest of September the Lilywhites still have to get through.

The season will be well into October before Bale can pull on the Spurs shirt again, and by then the Portuguese could well have a settled side, throwing another spanner into the works in terms of team equilibrium.