Liverpool look set to sell talented youngster for £10m despite recent contract extension

Although we’ve got used to the biggest teams stockpiling youngsters and loaning them out until they get well into their 20’s, it’s encouraging to see players moving on at a younger age to actually play more regularly.

Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever has been on the periphery of the first team for a couple of seasons without breaking through, and it looks like he’s going to be moving on.

It was reported by The Daily Mail that Wolves are expected to sign him for around £10m, but it’s a move that might surprise a few.

They confirm that he only signed a new deal fairly recently and he was expected to be loaned out this season, but it looks like plans have changed and he’ll leave permanently.

It does make sense because the back up spots at full back with go to Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams, while he’s unlikely to get a chance in the middle.

It’s suggested that he’ll be a replacement for Matt Doherty so it looks like he’ll be used as a right wing back, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

It’s never a great sign if a club is letting their best young players go, and Liverpool may end up regretting this if he’s a success at Wolves.