An unexplained absence is never a good sign for a club when a player is being linked with a transfer, so Wolves fans must be worried about the future of Diogo Jota just now.

It was recently reported that he was left out of their game midweek in suspicious circumstances as he left the ground before the game before coming back for the second half, while Nuno Espirito Santo didn’t give a clear explanation either.

That does suggest that he could be on his way, and it ties in with him being linked with Liverpool today:

Liverpool interested in Wolves forward Diogo Jota. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) September 18, 2020

It’s also worth noting that this seems to coincide with Wolves agreeing a deal to sign Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool, so you do wonder if that was offered as a sweetener to get something done here.

Jota would be a great addition to the Liverpool team because he’s proven in the Premier League and can play anywhere across the front line, while he has all the attributes needed to be a success in Klopp’s system.

He’s got the pace to press and get in behind, he’s skilful and he’s also deadly in front of goal, so this would be an exciting one for the fans.

There’s nothing to suggest a fee has been agreed yet, but the signs are pointing towards a move to Liverpool.